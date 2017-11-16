The Brooklyn Academy of Music will memorialize Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with weekend of events leading up to the 37th annual MLK Tribute on Monday, Jan. 16.

The main event takes place on Monday when BAM staff, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, civic leaders and community members will join together to hear a keynote speech from civil rights lawyer and law professor Sherrilyn Ifill and enjoy performances from Sing Harlem and Allison Russell.

In planning this year’s event, BAM’s vice president of creative social impact, Coco Killingsworth, wanted to include public servants and elected officials whose jobs keep them accountable to the people that enact democracy: voters and constituents.

The weekend of events began on Jan. 12 with “Freedom!” a visual art exhibition that will play continuously on the BAM signage screen at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Lafayette Avenue until Jan. 20. In the piece several artists, explore the meaning of freedom as an idea and the legacy of the civil rights activist while encouraging the viewer to reflect on what freedom means to them.